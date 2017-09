(Reuters) - A 4.5-magnitude earthquake struck southern Greece on Friday in the Peloponnese region, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake was located 104 miles southwest of Kalamata at a depth of 21.5 miles, the agency said.

Greece is prone to earthquakes. Most cause no serious damage, but a 5.9 magnitude quake in 1999 killed 143 people.