FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
No damage reported as 7.1 quake strikes northwest of Guam
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 17, 2014 / 6:36 AM / 3 years ago

No damage reported as 7.1 quake strikes northwest of Guam

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck 25 miles (40 km) northwest of the Pacific island Guam on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, with no immediate reports of serious damage.

The quake struck at more than 100 miles (160 km) deep, USGS said, with the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center adding that it was too deep to trigger a tsunami.

“There were no reports of structural damage,” said a statement from the Office of the Governor in the small U.S. territory. “We are still assessing.”

Authorities there said the tremor was too deep to cause any serious damage to buildings.

“It was strong and lasted too long,” a Guam resident said of the quake.

Reporting by Manuel Mogato; Writing by Nick Macfie; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.