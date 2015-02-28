FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Earthquake shakes Guatemala City: Reuters witness
February 28, 2015 / 12:20 AM / 3 years ago

Earthquake shakes Guatemala City: Reuters witness

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) - An earthquake shook the capital of Guatemala on Friday, a Reuters witness said, but there were no immediate reports of injuries or major damage.

Mexico’s national seismological service said the quake had a magnitude of 5.2 at a relatively shallow depth of 6 miles (10 km), and that the epicenter was on Guatemala’s Pacific coast about 95 miles (153 km) southeast of the city of Hidalgo in Mexico’s southern state of Chiapas.

Reporting by Sofia Menchu; Writing by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Simon Gardner, Bernard Orr

