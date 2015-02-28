Earthquake shakes Guatemala City: Reuters witness

GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) - An earthquake shook the capital of Guatemala on Friday, a Reuters witness said, but there were no immediate reports of injuries or major damage.
Mexico’s national seismological service said the quake had a magnitude of 5.2 at a relatively shallow depth of 6 miles (10 km), and that the epicenter was on Guatemala’s Pacific coast about 95 miles (153 km) southeast of the city of Hidalgo in Mexico’s southern state of Chiapas.
