FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes off India's Nicobar Islands: USGS
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
March 21, 2014 / 2:02 PM / 4 years ago

Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes off India's Nicobar Islands: USGS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PORT BLAIR, India (Reuters) - A 6.7-magnitude earthquake struck off India’s Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The quake was at a depth of 6.2 miles about 68 miles southeast of Misha, Nicobar Islands, in the Indian Ocean, the agency said.

An official at the provincial disaster management control room said there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage but the earthquake had been felt by islanders.

The official said there was no tsunami alert.

Andaman and Nicobar is made up of more than 500 mostly uninhabited islands. A Reuters witness at Port Blair, the capital, said the earthquake was not felt there.

Reporting by Sanjib Kumar Roy; Writing by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Janet Lawrence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.