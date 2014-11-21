FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Magnitude 6.9 quake strikes off Indonesia
November 21, 2014 / 10:30 AM / 3 years ago

Magnitude 6.9 quake strikes off Indonesia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - A shallow 6.9 magnitude earthquake struck at sea 96 miles northwest of Ternate in the Indonesian Moluccas on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

There was no threat of a tsunami, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said. The quake was only 6.2 miles deep.

A 7.3 quake was recorded off the Moluccas on Saturday, causing residents near the quake to flee their homes.

Indonesia is located inside the so-called “Pacific Ring of Fire,” a seismically active zone where different plates of the earth’s crust meet and create a large number of earthquakes and volcanoes.

Reporting by Nick Macfie; Editing by Jeremy Laurence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
