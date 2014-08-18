FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Major earthquake in western Iran leaves 60 injured- IRNA
August 18, 2014 / 3:00 AM / 3 years ago

Major earthquake in western Iran leaves 60 injured- IRNA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - A major earthquake struck the western Iranian city of Abdanan on Monday, leaving 60 people injured, state news agency IRNA said.

IRNA said the quake was magnitude 6.1 while the US Geological Survey (USGS) put it at 6.3.

Water, electricity, and telephone lines in Abdanan, located in the province of Ilam, have been cut, said IRNA. State television footage showed destroyed houses, buildings and cars in the city.

Aftershocks could be felt in three provinces including Ilam, Lorestan and Khuzestan, IRNA said.

The quake, at a depth of 6 miles (10 km), hit at 2232 EST, according to the USGS. Iran sits on major geological faultlines and has suffered several big earthquakes in recent years.

Reporting by Michelle Moghtader; Additional reporting by Clarence Fernandez; Editing by Yara Bayoumy and John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
