Earthquake hits western Iran, at least four injured
#World News
October 15, 2014 / 1:56 PM / 3 years ago

Earthquake hits western Iran, at least four injured

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - An earthquake struck Iran’s western Ilam province near the border with Iraq on Wednesday, injuring at least four people, officials said.

A provincial official told Iranian state television no deaths had been reported.

The quake with a magnitude of 5.5, revised down from an earlier estimate of 6, struck at a depth of 10km, said the U.S. Geological Survey.

Its epicentre was 53km (33 miles) east-southeast of Dehloran, the survey added.

Additional reporting by Mehrdad Balali in Dubai; Writing by Alison Williams; Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
