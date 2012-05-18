FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Earthquake hits eastern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
#World News
May 18, 2012 / 8:30 AM / 5 years ago

Earthquake hits eastern Japan, no tsunami warning issued

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.8 hit eastern Japan on Friday, shaking buildings in the capital Tokyo.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries, and no tsunami warnings were issued.

On March 11 last year Japan’s northeast coast was devastated by a magnitude 9 earthquake, the strongest recorded in the country, and a massive tsunami, which triggered the world’s worst nuclear crisis in 25 years. The disaster left up to 20,000 dead or missing.

Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Michael Watson

