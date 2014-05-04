FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Earthquake jolts Tokyo, no tsunami warning
#World News
May 4, 2014 / 8:44 PM / 3 years ago

Earthquake jolts Tokyo, no tsunami warning

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - An earthquake with preliminary magnitude of 6.2 jolted Tokyo and vicinity early Monday morning, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. There was no tsunami warning and no immediate reports of major damage.

The epicenter was 160 km below the ocean just south of Tokyo.

At least one local train line was halted but TV broadcasts showed cars moving normally in the capital.

There were no reports of trouble at nuclear power plants in the vicinity, public broadcaster NHK said.

Reporting by Linda Sieg; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

