FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tsunami advisory lifted after east Japan earthquake: NHK
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
July 11, 2014 / 7:39 PM / 3 years ago

Tsunami advisory lifted after east Japan earthquake: NHK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - A tsunami advisory for northeast Japan has been lifted, public broadcaster NHK said, two hours after a magnitude 6.8 earthquake offshore Fukushima prefecture early on Saturday triggered minor tsunami in the region.

Small tsunami of up to 20 cm were recorded at Ishinomaki in Miyagi prefecture and other locations in northeast Japan after the quake, although no major damage was reported.

Evacuation orders had also been issued in several coastal towns in the area, which was hit hard by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami that killed 19,000 people and triggered the worst nuclear accident since Chernobyl.

Reporting by Edmund Klamann; Editing by Diane Craft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.