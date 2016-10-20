Weak La Niña seen developing this year: U.N.
GENEVA A neutral to weak La Niña is expected to develop in coming months and may persist into the first quarter of next year, the U.N.'s World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said on Wednesday.
TOKYO An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.3 shook eastern Japan on Thursday but there were no immediate reports of damage and a tsunami warning was not issued.
The epicenter of the earthquake, which occurred at 11:50 a.m. (0250 GMT), was in Chiba prefecture, east of Tokyo, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.
Earthquakes are common in Japan, one of the world's most seismically active areas. Japan accounts for about 20 percent of the world's earthquakes of magnitude 6 or greater.
(Reporting by Chris Gallagher)
MANILA The Philippines ordered the evacuation of northern coastal, low-lying and mountainous areas on Wednesday as the strongest typhoon to threaten in three years was due to make landfall later in the day.
NOTRE-DAME-DES-LANDES, France Environmental activists living in cabins and tree houses on the site of a proposed new airport outside Nantes in Western France braced on Wednesday for a looming showdown with security forces after the prime minister said clearing the zone was a priority.