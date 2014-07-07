Two people reported dead in Guatemala after strong earthquake

GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) - Two people were reported dead and dozens of homes were believed to have been damaged in an earthquake which rocked Guatemala and southern Mexico on Monday, emergency services said.

Raul Hernandez, a spokesman for fire services in Guatemala, said that in the region of San Marcos his unit had reports of 30 houses damaged and two people dead.

The quake, which had a magnitude of 7.1, was centered 22 miles (35 km) west-southwest of the city of Tapachula in the Mexican state of Chiapas at a depth of about 47 miles (75 km) the U.S. Geological Survey said. Authorities in Chiapas said there were no immediate reports of major damage. The quake was also felt in El Salvador.