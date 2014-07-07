FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Two people reported dead in Guatemala after strong earthquake
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
July 7, 2014 / 12:45 PM / 3 years ago

Two people reported dead in Guatemala after strong earthquake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) - Two people were reported dead and dozens of homes were believed to have been damaged in an earthquake which rocked Guatemala and southern Mexico on Monday, emergency services said.

Raul Hernandez, a spokesman for fire services in Guatemala, said that in the region of San Marcos his unit had reports of 30 houses damaged and two people dead.

The quake, which had a magnitude of 7.1, was centered 22 miles (35 km) west-southwest of the city of Tapachula in the Mexican state of Chiapas at a depth of about 47 miles (75 km) the U.S. Geological Survey said. Authorities in Chiapas said there were no immediate reports of major damage. The quake was also felt in El Salvador.

Reporting by Mike McDonald in Guatemala City and Bill Trott in Washington; Writing by W Simon, Editing by Doina Chiacu and Alden Bentley

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.