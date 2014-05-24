Earthquake shakes buildings in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - An earthquake that hit southern Mexico early on Saturday shook buildings in Mexico City, sending some residents fleeing into the street, but there were no immediate reports of damages.

The 5.6 magnitude quake struck near the border of Oaxaca and Guerrero state in southwestern Mexico at a depth of 12 km, the U.S. Geological Survey reported, revising previous reports.

Mexico City’s mayor said via social media that there were some evacuations in the capital, but no initial reports of damages.