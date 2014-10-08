FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes northern Mexico, no damage reported
October 8, 2014 / 2:56 AM / 3 years ago

Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes northern Mexico, no damage reported

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A magnitude 6.2 quake struck Mexico on Tuesday in the Gulf of California, 75 miles (121 km) west south-west of the city of El Dorado, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said, but there were no immediate reports of damage.

The quake was shallow at just 6.2 miles (10 km), and was felt inland in the city of Culiacan, the capital of the western state of Sinaloa, Culiacan emergency services spokeswoman Melva Uribe said.

“We felt a light shake for about five to ten seconds,” she said. “So far, we don’t have a single report of damages.”

The USGS initially said it was a magnitude 6.3 quake but later revised the figure.

Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Nick Macfie and Robert Birsel

