Magnitude 7.2 quake strikes off Kermadec Islands, no damage reported
#World News
June 23, 2014 / 7:38 PM / 3 years ago

Magnitude 7.2 quake strikes off Kermadec Islands, no damage reported

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - A magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck off New Zealand’s Kermadec Islands on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, but there were no initial reports of any damage.

The USGS gave the epicenter as 126 km (80 miles) southeast of Raoul Island, the largest in the island chain located about 800 km from New Zealand’s North Island. The quake occurred at a depth of 30 km, revised from an initial depth of 5 km.

There were no reports of any impact from the quake in Auckland, the country’s largest city, or Wellington, the nation’s capital.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said no destructive widespread tsunami threat existed, based on historical earthquake and tsunami data.

Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
