Earthquake of 6.6 magnitude deep in Pacific Ocean south of Fiji: USGS

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6 struck in the Pacific Ocean on Sunday deep in the ocean about 328 miles south of Suva, Fiji, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The USGS initially estimated the earthquake at 6.8 magnitude and revised that to 6.6. It reported a second earthquake of magnitude 6.1 about 10 minutes later, further south.

The second earthquake was 379 miles deep, USGS said. No tsunami warning was issued by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre.

