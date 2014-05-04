FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Earthquake of 6.6 magnitude deep in Pacific Ocean south of Fiji: USGS
May 4, 2014

Earthquake of 6.6 magnitude deep in Pacific Ocean south of Fiji: USGS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6 struck in the Pacific Ocean on Sunday deep in the ocean about 328 miles south of Suva, Fiji, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The USGS initially estimated the earthquake at 6.8 magnitude and revised that to 6.6. It reported a second earthquake of magnitude 6.1 about 10 minutes later, further south.

The second earthquake was 379 miles deep, USGS said. No tsunami warning was issued by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre.

(Corrects country name in the headline to Fiji)

Editing by Richard Borsuk

