SYDNEY (Reuters) - A magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck off the west coast of Panama on Wednesday, about 261 kms (162.18 miles) south of the city of David, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

No tsunami warning was issued for the area following the quake, which was initially registered at 6.8 but was later verified a slightly less powerful 6.6, according to the USGS and the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre.