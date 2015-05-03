FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Earthquake strikes near Papua New Guinea: USGS
May 3, 2015 / 11:10 PM / 2 years ago

Earthquake strikes near Papua New Guinea: USGS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 struck in the New Britain region of Papua New Guinea on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, the latest in a series of tremors in the area.

There were no immediate reports of damages or casualties, and no tsunami warning was in effect.

The latest quake was centered 155 km (96 miles) south of the city of Rabual at a depth of 68 km (42 miles), the USGS said, revising down its initial 6.1 magnitude estimate.

Two stronger earthquakes hit the same area late last week.

Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Alex Richardson

