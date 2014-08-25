FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Magnitude 6.9 earthquake strikes southern Peru: USGS
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed's Yellen holds news conference
ECONOMY
Fed's Yellen holds news conference
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
August 25, 2014 / 12:05 AM / 3 years ago

Magnitude 6.9 earthquake strikes southern Peru: USGS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA (Reuters) - A magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck southern Peru on Sunday, shaking the capital Lima 300 miles away but triggering no widespread damage or injuries.

The quake hit at 1921 EST at a depth of 36.6 miles (58.9 km), 27 miles (43 km) east-northeast of the town of Tambo in the southern region of Ayacucho, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Peru’s civil defense institute said there were no reports of damage or injury.

The quake was felt in coastal areas, but local authorities ruled out the possibility of potential tsunamis as the epicenter was far inland.

Several large mines operate in neighboring parts of southern Peru, a top exporter of copper, silver and gold.

A representative for Chinese miner Chinalco said its copper mine Toromocho, in the region of Junin, suffered no damage.

Southern Copper Corp also confirmed that its operations in the regions of Moquegua and Tacna were not affected by the quake.

Reporting by Mitra Taj and Marco Aquino; Editing by Leslie Adler, Andrea Ricci and Diane Craft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.