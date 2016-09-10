An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 hit northern Peru at 1008 GMT on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported.
The quake was centered 54 kilometers north-north-east of Moyobamba, at a depth of 114 kilometers, the agency said.
