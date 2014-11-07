FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Major 6.9 magnitude quake strikes off PNG's New Britain island
November 7, 2014 / 4:03 AM / 3 years ago

Major 6.9 magnitude quake strikes off PNG's New Britain island

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - A major earthquake with a magnitude of 6.9 struck off Papua New Guinea’s New Britain island on Friday but there were no immediate reports of damage, said residents in nearby towns.

The undersea quake struck in a narrow strait between New Britain’s south coast and the north coast of Papua New Guinea’s main island, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Hawaii said there was no tsunami threat.

Reporting by Michael Perry and Matt Siegel; Editing by Paul Tait

