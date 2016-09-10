FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Several killed by earthquake in Tanzania: president's office
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Bangladesh pushes back thousands of fleeing Rohingya
World
Bangladesh pushes back thousands of fleeing Rohingya
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
September 10, 2016 / 1:00 PM / a year ago

Several killed by earthquake in Tanzania: president's office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAR ES SALAAM (Reuters) - Several people were killed when an earthquake measuring 5.7 hit northwest Tanzania on Saturday, the president's office said, with a local newspaper putting the death toll at 10.

The quake struck at 1227 GMT, 43 km (27 miles) from Bukoba, a city on the western shore of Lake Victoria, at a depth of 10 km, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

President John Magufuli's office said in a statement several people had died, but gave no toll.

"The president is shocked at the reports of the incident that has resulted in the loss of several people, and many others injured and property destroyed," the statement said.

The privately owned Mwananchi newspaper tweeted that the quake had killed at least 10 people and injured at least 100 in Bukoba, quoting a local police commander.

Pictures posted on Twitter showed buildings with collapsed walls and large cracks.

Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala; Addtional reporting by George Obulutsa in Nairobi and Andrew Heavens in London; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.