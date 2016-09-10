An earthquake measuring 5.7 hit northwest Tanzania on Saturday, 44 km from Bukoba, close to the western shore of Lake Victoria, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.
The quake, recorded at a depth of 10 km, struck at 1227 GMT, the report added.
