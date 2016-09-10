DAR ES SALAAM Several people were killed when an earthquake measuring 5.7 hit northwest Tanzania on Saturday, the president's office said, with a local newspaper putting the death toll at 10.
The quake struck at 1227 GMT, 43 km (27 miles) from Bukoba, a city on the western shore of Lake Victoria, at a depth of 10 km, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
President John Magufuli's office said in a statement several people had died, but gave no toll.
"The president is shocked at the reports of the incident that has resulted in the loss of several people, and many others injured and property destroyed," the statement said.
The privately owned Mwananchi newspaper tweeted that the quake had killed at least 10 people and injured at least 100 in Bukoba, quoting a local police commander.
Pictures posted on Twitter showed buildings with collapsed walls and large cracks.
(Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala; Addtional reporting by George Obulutsa in Nairobi and Andrew Heavens in London; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
Trending Stories
Editor's Pick
Pictures
Sponsored Topics
Next In World News
Germany warns of threat from more than 500 'potential attackers'
BERLIN Germany's interior minister has warned that the country is home to more than 500 Islamic militants who could be capable of carrying out assaults on their own or as members of "hit teams."
U.S., Russia clinch Syria deal, aim for truce from Monday
GENEVA The United States and Russia hailed a breakthrough deal on Saturday to put Syria's peace process back on track, including a nationwide truce effective from sundown on Monday, improved humanitarian aid access and joint military targeting of banned Islamist groups.
German conservatives face poll losses unless Merkel shifts, CSU says
BERLIN The leader of Germany's conservative Christian Social Union (CSU), a critic of Chancellor Angela Merkel's welcoming refugee policies, said on Saturday the two sister parties face election defeats if they remain at odds over migration.