FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Magnitude 5.8 earthquake hits near Gulf of Alaska in Canada: USGS
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
July 17, 2014 / 12:15 PM / 3 years ago

Magnitude 5.8 earthquake hits near Gulf of Alaska in Canada: USGS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck western Canada near the Gulf of Alaska early on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake, initially reported as a magnitude 6.1 event, hit 59 miles (95 km) north-northwest of Yakutat, Alaska just over the U.S.-Canadian border and about 186 miles (300 km) from Whitehorse, Canada, according to USGS.

It was not immediately clear what if any damage resulted from the quake in the area, which lies along the northern coast of the Gulf of Alaska.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Jim Loney and W Simon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.