Magnitude 5.8 earthquake hits near Gulf of Alaska in Canada: USGS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck western Canada near the Gulf of Alaska early on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake, initially reported as a magnitude 6.1 event, hit 59 miles (95 km) north-northwest of Yakutat, Alaska just over the U.S.-Canadian border and about 186 miles (300 km) from Whitehorse, Canada, according to USGS.

It was not immediately clear what if any damage resulted from the quake in the area, which lies along the northern coast of the Gulf of Alaska.