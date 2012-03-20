Easter spending to rise 11 percent: retail survey

Colored eggs used in the annual Easter Egg Roll are seen at the White House in Washington, April 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

(Reuters) - Americans will spend 11 percent more than they did last year on candy and clothes for Easter, according to a National Retail Federation (NRF) survey.

According to the survey, conducted by BIGinsight, Americans will shell out an average of $145.28 per person, buying everything from clothes and candy to food and decorations.

Total spending by shoppers over the age of 18 is expected to reach $16.8 billion. NRF is the retail industry’s trade and lobbying group.

The survey said about 89 percent of the 9,242 consumers polled said they will buy candy, shelling out more than $2 billion on traditional favorites such as chocolate eggs and jelly beans.

Nearly half (48.5 percent) will buy spring clothes as retailers stock up and advertise colorful fashions.

In all, spending on clothes and accessories is expected to reach $3.0 billion, NRF said.

Also, 63.5 percent of the people polled said they would shop at their local discount store for Easter, while four in 10 people said they will shop at a department store for gifts and other holiday merchandise.

Online retailers will see the biggest jump in traffic, with nearly two in five polled saying they will shop online, the survey, conducted from March 6-13, showed.