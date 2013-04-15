FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Eastman Kodak to sell document imaging business assets
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 15, 2013 / 2:33 PM / 4 years ago

Eastman Kodak to sell document imaging business assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A general view of the now mostly unused Kodak factory in Rochester, New York, January 1, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

(Reuters) - Bankrupt photography pioneer Eastman Kodak Co said it has agreed to sell some of its document imaging business’ assets for $210 million in cash under a stalking horse bid by Brother Industries Ltd.

Brother Industries will also be assuming liability for deferred service revenue from its document imaging business, totaling about $67 million as of Dec 31, 2012.

“Stalking horse bids” set baseline offers for assets and are subject to auctions. Kodak will seek U.S. Bankruptcy Court approval for the deal at a hearing scheduled in late April.

The U.S. company said it is continuing the sale process for its personalized imaging business as it remains on track to emerge from bankruptcy in the middle of this year. It needs to raise at least $600 million from the sale of its noncommercial imaging assets, according to its amended financing agreement.

Reporting By Aurindom Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.