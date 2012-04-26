FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shutterfly says no rival bids for Kodak business
April 26, 2012 / 12:10 AM / 5 years ago

Shutterfly says no rival bids for Kodak business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man walks past the Kodak World Headquarters sign in Rochester, New York January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Fenster

(Reuters) - Photo-sharing service Shutterfly Inc (SFLY.O) said there were no competing bids for Eastman Kodak Co’s EKDKQ.PK online photo services business that Shutterfly is set to buy for $23.8 million.

Eastman agreed to sell the business to Shutterfly last month, kicking off the bankrupt photography pioneer’s relaunch as a slimmer company.

The companies plan to close the deal following final approval by the bankruptcy court, Shutterfly said in a statement on Wednesday.

Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian

