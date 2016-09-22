Easyjet near taking stake in TUIFly: manager magazin

The EasyJet G-EZUA - Airbus A320-214 aircraft takes off at the Paris-Orly airport in Orly, France, August 10, 2016.

BERLIN (Reuters) - British budget carrier easyJet is close to taking a stake in German airline TUIFly in order to secure flying rights in Europe even after Britain leaves the European Union, German publication manager magazin reported on Thursday, citing sources.

EasyJet could be left without the rights to operate inner-European flights, which analysts estimate account for around one third of its business, should Britain leave the EU without negotiating access to the common EU aviation area.

EasyJet CEO Carolyn McCall has therefore been looking at ways of obtaining the necessary licenses to continue to operate as an EU carrier.

TUI Group, which owns TUIFly, and easyJet declined immediate comment.