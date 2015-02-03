Eaton shares jump as higher margins help profit top views

(Reuters) - U.S. diversified manufacturer Eaton Corp Plc (ETN.N) posted higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday helped by higher margins, sending its shares up more than 8 percent.

The maker of electrical and power products reported that its overall segment profit margin for the fourth quarter rose to 15.9 percent from 14.6 percent a year ago.

Eaton’s fourth-quarter net profit attributable to shareholders leapt 21 percent to $581 million, or $1.23 a share, from a year earlier. Excluding items, operating earnings of $1.27 per share topped analysts’ average estimate of $1.20, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

“This was a true operating beat,” said Mig Dobre, analyst with Robert W. Baird. “They beat the consensus because they had higher-than-forecasted margins.”

Eaton Chief Executive Alexander Cutler in an interview cited the company’s improved productivity and expense controls as helping prop up the margins.

For the quarter, selling and administrative costs fell 10 percent, while research and development expenses fell 7 percent.

As other industrial manufacturers have said this reporting season, Eaton is benefiting from a relatively strong U.S. economy. For example, Cutler pointed to a 7 percent increase in fourth-quarter U.S. bookings in its electrical products segment, its biggest unit.

“We once again believe the way to think about the world in 2015 is the U.S. will be the strongest region,” Cutler said. “Europe is likely to have very flattish conditions.”

Eaton’s revenue inched up 0.7 percent to $5.57 billion in the fourth quarter. However, excluding a 3 percentage point hit from foreign currency translations and the impact of divestitures, revenue rose about 5 percent, the highest such quarterly organic growth in three years, Cutler said.

The recent earnings of multinational U.S.-based companies have been hurt by a stronger U.S. dollar, which reduces the value of foreign sales when translated back into the greenback. The dollar .DXY has jumped about 19 percent since July against a basket of major currencies.

Eaton forecast organic revenue - excluding the effects of foreign exchange and deals - to grow 3 to 4 percent in 2015. But the company expects the dollar’s strength to erode revenue growth by about 4 percent.

Eaton shares surged 8.8 percent to $70.07 in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The shares had fallen 8 percent through Monday's close over the past year, compared with a 16 percent rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index .SPX.