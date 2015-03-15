FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Eaton shares could rise 20 pct in next year: Barron's
March 15, 2015

Eaton shares could rise 20 pct in next year: Barron's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Shares of diversified industrial company Eaton Corp Plc trade at a discount to the S&P 500 index and could rise 20 percent in the next year, according to Barron‘s.

At 13.3 times projected earnings, Eaton shares trade at a 21 percent discount to the S&P index and the company’s valuation should move toward its historical level over the next year, the Barron’s article said.

According to the article, Eaton has a blend of businesses that perform well during different parts of the economic cycle, with half of sales from outside the United States.

Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Sandra Maler

