Eaton posts higher second-quarter profit
July 23, 2012 / 11:03 AM / in 5 years

Eaton posts higher second-quarter profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Eaton Corp (ETN.N) reported a higher-than-expected profit on Monday but cut its full-year forecast, citing uncertainty in Europe, the stronger dollar and slower economic growth in emerging economies such as China and India.

Net income rose 14 percent to $382 million, or $1.12 per share, compared with $336 million, or 97 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding acquisition-related charges, earnings of $1.15 a share were 6 cents ahead of average analyst estimates, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales dipped to $4.07 billion, below estimates of $4.24 billion.

Eaton said it now expects full-year earnings, excluding charges tied to its acquisition of Cooper Industries CBE.N, between $4.20 and $4.50. Its April forecast had called for a range of $4.30 to $4.70 and analysts were at $4.37 a share.

Eaton said its Cooper deal is expected to close before the end of the year.

Reporting by Nick Zieminski in New York; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Maureen Bavdek

