May 23, 2012 / 1:15 PM / in 5 years

Eaton Vance profit falls, posts net inflow

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Asset Manager Eaton Vance Corp (EV.N) posted a lower second-quarter profit, but saw its first net inflow of investor cash in three quarters, helped by better results from long-term investment categories.

Net income attributable to shareholders fell to $52.9 million, or 44 cents per share, from $62.5 million, or 50 cents per share, a year earlier.

Boston-based Eaton Vance posted an adjusted profit of 45 cents per share.

Net inflows at the company’s long-term funds and separate accounts were $600 million in the quarter, compared to net inflows of $2.9 billion a year ago.

Separate accounts include money managed outside of funds for clients like institutions and high net-worth individuals.

Assets under management were $197.5 billion at April 30, down 3 percent from last year.

The company’s shares closed at $24.20 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das

