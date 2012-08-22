FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Eaton Vance third-quarter profit falls on outflows
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 22, 2012 / 12:51 PM / in 5 years

Eaton Vance third-quarter profit falls on outflows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Asset manager Eaton Vance Corp (EV.N) posted a lower third-quarter profit as customers withdrew money from its funds.

For the third quarter, net income attributable to shareholders fell to $50.2 million, or 43 cents per share, from $68.1 million, or 55 cents per share, a year earlier.

Eaton Vance reported $1.4 billion in net outflows from its long-term funds and separate accounts as global economic uncertainty drives investors to the sidelines.

The company reported $600 million in net inflows in the second quarter.

Reporting by Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore; Editing by Anil D'Silva

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.