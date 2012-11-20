FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Eaton Vance profit rises on strong inflows
November 20, 2012 / 2:01 PM / 5 years ago

Eaton Vance profit rises on strong inflows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Asset manager Eaton Vance Corp’s (EV.N) fourth-quarter profit rose, helped by strong inflows of client money.

For the quarter ended October 31, net income attributable to shareholders rose to $53.1 million, or 45 cents per share, from $46.8 million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company reported net inflows from its long-term funds and separate accounts of $2.2 billion, compared with net outflows of $2.7 billion in the year-earlier quarter.

Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane

