a year ago
EBA chairman urges quick decision on new location of EU authority
#Business News
September 26, 2016 / 2:01 PM / a year ago

EBA chairman urges quick decision on new location of EU authority

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Chairperson of European Banking Authority (EBA) Andrea Enria attends a debate with the European Parliament's Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee in Brussels, Belgium September 26, 2016.Yves Herman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The chairman of the London-based European Banking Authority called on Monday for a quick decision on the location of the body after Britain voted to leave the European Union.

The EBA, which oversees the regulation of banks across the EU and which has a staff of 160, has said it will have to move from London in the wake of the British referendum.

The EU Council representing the states in the union and the European Parliament must decide where it moves to.

The result of the referendum "raises significant concerns among the staff of the EBA," Andrea Enria said in a hearing in the economic committee of the European Parliament in Brussels. He said the uncertainty about where the authority will be located may also make it difficult to hire new staff.

Enria called for a decision "within a relatively short time frame," but avoided saying where he thought the authority should be located.

Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
