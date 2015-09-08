FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ebay upgrades app for iOS and Android
#Technology News
September 8, 2015 / 1:27 PM / 2 years ago

Ebay upgrades app for iOS and Android

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An eBay logo is projected onto white boxes in this illustration picture taken in Warsaw, January 21, 2014. REUTEwhite RS/Kacper Pempel

(Reuters) - Ebay Inc released an upgrade to its mobile app for iOS and Android that provides more information to first-time sellers and includes a new dashboard for frequent sellers.

Ebay has been trying to improve sales in its core marketplace business after spinning off PayPal Holdings Inc and selling its enterprise business in July.

Ebay released a Beta version of the app, eBay 4.0, for both iOS and Android last month. The company said on Tuesday the feedback from early testers had been “largely positive.”

Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
