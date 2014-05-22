FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Illinois, Florida join Connecticut in eBay probe
May 22, 2014 / 5:09 PM / 3 years ago

Illinois, Florida join Connecticut in eBay probe

Karen Freifeld

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Illinois and Florida are joining Connecticut to lead a probe of the massive data breach at eBay Inc, according to a spokeswoman for Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan.

Meanwhile, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman is asking for free credit monitoring for everyone affected, according to a person familiar with the matter.

A spokeswoman for Connecticut Attorney General George Jepsen said earlier the inquiry would focus on measures for securing personal data that the company had in place prior to the incident as well as circumstances that led to the breach. It will also look into how many users were affected and eBay’s response to the breach.

EBay spokeswoman Amanda Miller declined comment on Connecticut’s probe earlier.

A spokeswoman for the Florida Attorney General did not immediately return a call for comment.

Reporting By Karen Freifeld; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
