An eBay sign is seen at an office building in San Jose, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

(Reuters) - EBay Inc said it added two independent directors to its board ahead of the planned split of its marketplace division from its payments division, PayPal, later this year.

The e-commerce company said on Monday it appointed action camera maker GoPro Inc’s President Tony Bates and American Red Cross Chief Executive Gail McGovern to its board.