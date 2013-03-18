FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EBay CEO Donahoe made $29.7 million in 2012
March 18, 2013 / 11:56 PM / in 5 years

EBay CEO Donahoe made $29.7 million in 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

eBay Inc President and CEO John Donahoe, speaks during a hi-tech industry conference in Jerusalem September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

(Reuters) - EBay Inc Chief Executive John Donahoe received a total payout of about $29.7 million in 2012, according to a filing, an increase of about 81 percent over the previous year.

Donahoe’s base salary was $970,353, according to a proxy filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday.

His stock awards accounted for about $23.7 million and options awards total were about $2 million.

EBay’s online marketplace, one of the largest in the world, has lagged behind the growth of e-commerce and Amazon.com Inc for several years. But under Donahoe, eBay has invested to improve the buying experience by upgrading search capabilities and prodding sellers to provide more services such as free shipping and easier returns.

Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Eric Walsh

