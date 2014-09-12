EBay shares backtrack after it dismisses talk of Google stake

NEW YORK/SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Shares of eBay Inc (EBAY.O) lost much of their Friday gains after the online retailer dismissed market speculation that Google Inc (GOOG.O) may be preparing to buy a slice of the company.

The stock rose as much as 4.7 percent in unusually heavy volume in the morning, with two European-based traders and one U.S.-based trader citing rumors that Google would possibly take a large stake in eBay as the reason for the move.

“We’ve had no conversations with Google about acquiring a stake in the company,” eBay spokesman Alan Marks said.

Google said it would not comment on rumors or speculation.

EBay shares were up 2.6 percent at $52.02 at midday after rising as high as $53.07. Google dipped 0.7 percent to $587.08.

Options volume in eBay spiked to 2.4 times normal, with 98,000 puts and 26,000 calls traded late into the morning session, according to data from options analytics firm Trade Alert.