Icahn says eBay shareholders resisted PayPal split: CNBC

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Activist investor Carl Icahn admitted on Thursday that several major shareholders in eBay Inc he had spoken to did not want to see fast-growing payments division PayPal hived off from the company at this time.

Icahn, who on Thursday backed off a very public campaign against the board of the Internet retailer and his own demands that PayPal be spun off, told CNBC in an interview he had not capitulated and still desired to see an eBay-PayPal split at some point.