Icahn says he might buy more eBay shares
April 10, 2014 / 7:40 PM / 3 years ago

Icahn says he might buy more eBay shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Activist investor Carl Icahn said in an interview on Thursday that eBay Inc stock is undervalued and that he might buy more shares.

Icahn, who controls 2.15 percent of eBay shares, said he does not expect another proxy fight with eBay once his confidentiality agreement with the e-commerce company ends next year.

Icahn on Thursday withdrew his nominees for the board, as well as his proposal that eBay sell off its PayPal unit.

Reporting by Nadia Damouni and Phil Wahba in New York

