Stronger U.S. dollar, weak marketplaces growth hurt eBay's outlook
October 15, 2014 / 10:17 PM / 3 years ago

Stronger U.S. dollar, weak marketplaces growth hurt eBay's outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - EBay Inc lowered its 2014 revenue outlook in response to a stronger U.S. dollar and slower-than-expected growth in the e-commerce company’s marketplaces division, executives said on Wednesday while discussing eBay’s third-quarter results.

Those two factors forced eBay to lop off about $300 million or 7 cents per share from its 2014 financial outlook. In response, eBay is aggressively cutting costs and spending more on marketing to drum up traffic, executives said.

The marketplaces unit, which made up about half of eBay’s quarterly revenue, is still struggling to retain users after a cyber attack in May that forced eBay users worldwide to reset their passwords. It was also undercut by changes to eBay’s search engine optimization tactics and StubHub’s weak growth.

Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
