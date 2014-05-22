FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EBay says client information stolen in hacking attack
May 22, 2014 / 2:58 AM / 3 years ago

EBay says client information stolen in hacking attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - E-commerce company eBay Inc said a database was compromised in a hacking attack between late February and early March, and clients’ non-financial information was stolen.

EBay said the compromised database contained customer names, encrypted passwords, email addresses, birth dates, physical addresses and phone numbers. It said it would ask users to change their passwords.

The company said in a statement the attack has allowed unauthorized access to the company’s corporate network but it found no evidence of any unauthorized access to financial or credit card information.

Reporting by Soham Chatterjee

