EBay's PayPal buys credit card tech start-up card.io
July 17, 2012 / 9:46 PM / in 5 years

EBay's PayPal buys credit card tech start-up card.io

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Visitors walk past an Ebay and PayPal banner at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - EBay Inc’s (EBAY.O) payment business PayPal acquired card.io, a San Francisco-based start-up that provides technology for developers to capture credit card information using the camera on a smartphone, according to a PayPal blog on Tuesday.

“The employees at card.io will be joining the PayPal global product team in San Jose to help us create new experiences to make it even easier for consumers and merchants to use the PayPal digital wallet,” Hill Ferguson, vice president of global product at PayPal, wrote in the blog.

A purchase price was not disclosed by PayPal. (Reporting by Alistair Barr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
