Majority of eBay users have reset their passwords since cyberattack: CEO
July 16, 2014 / 10:07 PM / 3 years ago

Majority of eBay users have reset their passwords since cyberattack: CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

John Donahoe, chief executive of eBay, speaks at the Reuters Global Technology Summit in San Francisco, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - eBay Inc (EBAY.O) Chief Executive Officer John Donahoe said on Wednesday that buyers representing roughly 85 percent of “effective volumes” on its platform have reset their passwords since a massive security breach earlier this year that exposed users’ data.

EBay asked its users to change their log-ins when the cyberattack was disclosed in May, as a security precaution. Donahoe added that buying activity had decelerated sharply in June and some buyers that had reset passwords had still not reverted to normal activity levels.

Reporting by Edwin Chan; Editing by Chris Reese

