Majority of eBay users have reset their passwords since cyberattack: CEO

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - eBay Inc (EBAY.O) Chief Executive Officer John Donahoe said on Wednesday that buyers representing roughly 85 percent of “effective volumes” on its platform have reset their passwords since a massive security breach earlier this year that exposed users’ data.

EBay asked its users to change their log-ins when the cyberattack was disclosed in May, as a security precaution. Donahoe added that buying activity had decelerated sharply in June and some buyers that had reset passwords had still not reverted to normal activity levels.