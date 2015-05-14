Patient in Connecticut tests negative for Ebola

MILFORD, Conn. (Reuters) - A patient being monitored at a Connecticut hospital for possible Ebola after traveling in Liberia has tested negative for the deadly virus but positive for malaria, hospital officials said on Wednesday.

The man developed fever and muscle aches after returning to the United States on April 30.

He had been working at Ebola treatment centers as an administrator, said Paul Skolnik, chief of medicine at the University of Connecticut Health Center’s Ebola Task Force.

Hospital officials said his symptoms were consistent with many other diseases prevalent in Africa, including malaria, for which the man will continue to receive treatment.

The man has not been identified.

Liberia was declared free from Ebola on May 9 after 42 days without a new case, but cases continue in neighboring Guinea and Sierra Leone.

More than 11,000 people have died from Ebola in the three West African neighbors since the outbreak began in December 2013, according to the World Health Organization.