European development bank chief sees some Greek companies as 'good bets'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development sees some Greek companies as “good bets” and hopes to start some lending to the country within months, the bank’s president said on Wednesday.

The EBRD said last month it will launch a five-year program of loans and investments in Greece that EU governments hope can foster enterprise and growth to help revive an economy hobbled by public-sector debt.

EBRD President Suma Chakrabarti said the bank could start lending in non-controversial areas, such as trade finance and municipal services, within months. Other projects could follow once the political landscape was clearer.

“I think there will be a number of corporates, Greek corporates, who will need equity injections ... and are potentially quite good bets,” he said at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Energy efficiency and cross-border projects linking Greece with south-eastern Europe were also prospects, he said.

“To get to even bigger than that ... you are talking about pre-privatization processes, privatizations themselves. Those, I think, are an area where we just cannot move forward until we have clarity in our discussions with the new government.”