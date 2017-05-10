Development bank EBRD to invest in West Bank and Gaza

(L-R) EBRD Secretary General Enzo Quattrociocche, Minister of Finance for Luxembourg Pierre Gramegna, Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades, EBRD President Suma Chakrabarti and Cyprus' Finance Minister Harris Georgiades, pose for a family photo during the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development's (EBRD) 2017 Annual Meeting and Business Forum in Nicosia, Cyprus May 10,2017.

NICOSIA (Reuters) - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development is to start investing in the West Bank and Gaza, it said on Wednesday.

The development bank's shareholder governments approved the move which will initially last for five year and be financed with donations pooled from individual countries.

It is expected to concentrate on energy infrastructure, renewable energy and supporting private businesses.

"The EBRD can make an important contribution to the economy alongside other international financial institutions," the EBRD's President Suma Chakrabarti at the bank's annual meeting.

Chakrabarti said Israel, which is also an EBRD shareholder, had supported the move.

Speaking to Reuters, Azzam Shawwa, governor of the soon-to-be-formalised Palestinian central bank, said the EBRD's financing model and policy advice would be the main benefit.

"The whole concept took long enough but it's good that we made it and that the EBRD and others are moving into Palestine," Shawwa said.

"It is going to be something that is really supportive to the economy."